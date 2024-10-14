Taiwan On Alert As China Launches New Military Drills In The Region

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China launched a new round of military exercises near Taiwan on October 14, 2024. The Chinese People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Eastern Theater Command announced the drills, codenamed "Joint Sword-2024B".



These exercises take place in waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan, including the Taiwan Strait and areas to the north, south, and east of the island.



The PLA stated that the drills aim to test joint combat capabilities and serve as a warning to Taiwan's independence forces.



Notably, no end date was announced for these exercises, raising concerns about their duration and potential impact. The drills involve forces from multiple branches of the PLA, including the army, navy, air force, and rocket force.



Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported detecting 25 Chinese military aircraft and 7 naval vessels around Taiwan within 24 hours. This marks China's second major military exercise targeting Taiwan in 2024, following similar drills in May.







The latest exercises come shortly after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's National Day speech on October 10. In his speech, Lai asserted that "China has no right to represent Taiwan," which drew strong condemnation from Beijing.

Escalating Cross-Strait Tensions

Taiwan strongly condemned the drills as an "irrational provocation" and deployed forces to monitor and respond. The U.S. State Department also expressed "serious concern" over China's military activities in the region.



These exercises reflect escalating cross-strait tensions as China increases military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan. Some analysts fear the risk of conflict is rising, potentially drawing in the United States.



However, experts also note the high economic and strategic costs China would face from any military action against Taiwan. The situation remains fluid, with the international community closely monitoring developments in this critical flashpoint.



These drills underscore the complex dynamics of cross-strait relations and broader U.S.-China strategic competition in the region. The ongoing exercises serve as a reminder of the delicate balance of power in East Asia.



As tensions continue to simmer, the world watches closely to see how this situation will unfold. The actions of both China and Taiwan in the coming days and weeks may have far-reaching implications.



These developments could significantly impact regional stability and international relations. The international community remains hopeful for a peaceful resolution to these ongoing tensions.

