EV Charging Software Market Size Worth $11.1 Billion By 2032 CAGR: 28.9%

EV Charging Software Market

The rise in electric vehicle sales and efforts for a cleaner environment are fueling growth in the electric vehicle charging software market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EV charging software is used by fleet operators, charging operators, and others, to monitor and optimize electric vehicle charging operations. The EV charging management software needs to be reliable, scalable, and easy to connect to existing systems. By directly connecting to EV chargers, a software can not only keep track of charging activities but also manage the network's power consumption. It can also modify charger behavior, within parameters, to reach certain targets.According to the report, the global EV charging software market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $11.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% from 2024 to 2032.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 300 Pages) at:Rise in sales of electric vehicles and increase in government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment are factors expected to propel the growth of the global EV charging software market. However, risk of cyber-attacks is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global market. On the contrary, increase in demand for 5G and IoT in charging stations is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.By vehicle type, the e-2wheeler segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the EV charging software market revenue, as electric vehicles, such as electric scooters and bikes, save money as they do not require fuel and need as much maintenance as compared to traditional vehicles. However, the personal e-car segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period. Electric cars produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions and air pollutants as compared to traditional vehicles, contributing to a cleaner environment.By charging site, the public segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the EV charging software market revenue, as it can help to make EVs more accessible and convenient for residents and businesses. However, the private segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period as it offers augmented controlling, minimal crowd, flexibility, and optimizable solutions.For Report Customization:By charger type, the level 2 segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-fifths of the EV charging software market revenue, as these chargers can provide up to 30 miles of range per hour of charging and with the help of level 2 chargers user can charge their vehicle at home or workplace, making it more convenient. However, the level 3 segment is expected to attain the largest CAGR of 30.3% during the forecast period. As it offers rapid charging, it can go a long way by helping drivers get past the fear of getting stranded on the road. Thus, driving the growth of the segment in the global EV charging software market.By region, the Asia-Pacific segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the EV charging software market revenue. Increase in the usage of EV charging software in businesses to improve businesses and the customer experience is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region.The market for EV charging software industry is expected to be affected by the recession of 2023 based on a variety of factors, including the severity and duration of the recession, government policies and incentives, technological advancements, and consumer behavior. During a recession, consumers typically cut back on discretionary spending, including purchases of electric vehicles (EVs) and related services such as EV charging software. This could lead to a temporary slowdown in the growth of the EV charging software market as demand for EV-related products and services declines. Governments are expected to implement government initiatives or other policies to stimulate economic growth during a recession. If these policies include incentives for EV adoption or investments in EV charging infrastructure, it could mitigate the negative impact of the recession on the EV charging software market forecast period.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report:Leading Market Players: -ChargePoint, Inc.EVBoxEVConnectShell Recharge SolutionChargeLab, Inc.Siemens AGTeslaCentricaDriivz Ltd.Eaton CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the EV charging software market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Inquiry Before Buying:Other Trending Reports:1. Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market Size Overview2. Residential EV Charging Station Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

