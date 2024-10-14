DVCOM Technology to Showcase Its Futuristic AI-Powered Solutions at GITEX GLOBAL 2024

(MENAFN- Absolute Communications ) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 14th October, 2024 – DVCOM Technology, a leading value-added distributor in communication, collaboration, and cybersecurity, is excited to announce its participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2024, the region’s premier event taking place from October 16-20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. DVCOM will present a range of AI-driven, cloud-based solutions that underscore its commitment to transforming the digital landscape for businesses. From AI-powered meeting solutions to advanced home automation, DVCOM’s exhibition will highlight innovations from partners including ViewSonic, Yealink, Yeastar, OneScreen, Akuvox, Sangfor, InstaVC, and eXTRAVIS.

As the technology industry’s largest and most influential event in the Middle East, GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will unite global leaders, innovators, and industry experts under the theme, “Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy.” With over 170,000 attendees expected, GITEX offers DVCOM the perfect platform to spotlight the latest in AI-enhanced communication, collaboration, and security solutions. DVCOM’s offerings will showcase how these technologies are reshaping business environments, enabling seamless collaboration, and protecting organizations from emerging digital threats.

Renjan George, Managing Director at DVCOM Technology, shared his excitement about the event:

"As the world rapidly embraces AI, DVCOM is proud to lead the charge in transforming business communications, collaboration, and security systems," said Renjan George. "At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, we are excited to demonstrate how our AI-driven security solutions as well as cloud infrastructure are empowering businesses to work smarter, collaborate better, and stay secure in a digital-first world."

Revolutionizing Communication with Yealink and Yeastar

At this year’s GITEX, DVCOM will be unveiling a series of innovative products from its global partner brands, including Yealink and Yeastar. Yealink, a leader in unified communications, will showcase its AI-powered solutions that redefine hybrid work experiences. A centerpiece of Yealink’s exhibition will be the MeetingBoard series, a revolutionary Microsoft Teams Rooms solution. Renowned for its AI-driven video conferencing capabilities, integrated design, and interactive features, the MeetingBoard transforms conventional workspaces into dynamic collaboration hubs. Key products like the MeetingBar A40 highlight Yealink’s intelligent approach to video collaboration with AI-driven features such as IntelliFocus, dual cameras, and noise cancellation. These solutions ensure every participant enjoys a seamless meeting experience, thanks to optimized video and audio technologies designed to support productive, hybrid workplaces.

On the other hand, Yeastar, a specialist in PBX systems and call center solutions, is set to showcase its enhanced cloud communication solutions, aligning with the swift evolution of the unified communications (UC) market. At the forefront is the P-Series Phone System, which empowers teams to deliver exceptional customer service across various channels including Voice, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Live Chat. With these versatile tools, Yeastar’s solutions remove barriers to a connected, collaborative digital workplace, supporting organizations in achieving seamless digital transformation and enhancing overall productivity.

Interactive Collaboration with OneScreen

DVCOM is also pleased to introduce OneScreen's state-of-the-art interactive displays at GITEX 2024. These displays, like the OneScreen Touchscreen Series, are tailored for dynamic teamwork, whether in remote or hybrid settings. Known for their easy-to-use features, OneScreen's interactive displays come with robust touch controls, built-in video conferencing capabilities, and AI-enhanced tools. Whether facilitating brainstorming sessions, online classrooms, or virtual meetings, OneScreen elevates collaboration by fostering a more connected and engaging environment for users.

Akuvox: Enhancing Security and Home Automation

As part of its commitment to intelligent security solutions, DVCOM will showcase Akuvox’s latest innovations in home intercom systems, security solutions, and home automation, with a special focus on Akubela. Akubela is designed to elevate the home automation experience, allowing users to manage security and home control functions through an intuitive interface. The Akuvox R29C Video Door Phone and Akuvox X915 intercom systems are designed for secure and seamless communication within residential spaces. By integrating advanced AI features and remote access capabilities, these systems offer homeowners and property managers improved security, convenience, and control. Akuvox is revolutionizing the home automation landscape, making it easier for users to manage their security systems with the click of a button.

Fortifying Cybersecurity with Sangfor

In a time where digital security is more critical than ever, DVCOM brings Sangfor’s AI-powered cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure solutions to the forefront. Highlighted products, including the Sangfor NGAF and Sangfor aCloud, provide advanced protection against cyber threats while enabling seamless, scalable cloud computing. Sangfor’s offerings are tailored to meet the needs of businesses that require secure, reliable, and efficient cloud solutions. By providing AI-driven insights and real-time monitoring, Sangfor is enabling organizations to safeguard their digital environments and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.

InstaVC and eXTRAVIS: Pioneering Collaborative and Automated Solutions

DVCOM is proud to present InstaVC, a customizable video collaboration platform, and eXTRAVIS, an innovator in cloud automation, network automation, and DevSecOps. InstaVC’s flexible video collaboration tools, such as InstaVC HD Pro, offer businesses customizable options for video meetings, screen sharing, and file management, suitable for diverse industry needs.

Meanwhile, eXTRAVIS will showcase solutions that enhance cloud and network automation, with products like eXTRAVIS Cloud Manager. The platform enables data center energy optimization, helping businesses meet sustainability goals while maximizing efficiency. With eXTRAVIS’s tools, companies can automate critical processes, achieve enhanced operational efficiency, and reduce their environmental footprint.

Expanding Collaboration with ViewSonic

DVCOM is excited to introduce ViewSonic to its portfolio at GITEX 2024, highlighting ViewSonic’s latest digital signage solutions and projectors, which are ideal for professional and public settings. Key products include the CDE92UW Ultra-Wide Commercial Display, which offers a 92-inch, 5K resolution with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio for a captivating viewing experience, making it perfect for immersive digital signage and commercial displays. Additionally, the LX700-4K laser projector will be featured, delivering 4K Ultra HD visuals with up to 3,500 ANSI lumens of brightness, ensuring sharp, vibrant images. These solutions underline ViewSonic’s commitment to providing versatile, high-performance display technology tailored for diverse business environments, reinforcing DVCOM’s mission to enable seamless communication and engagement across various sectors.

DVCOM invites attendees to visit Booth H21-D05, Zabeel Hall-2, during GITEX GLOBAL 2024 to experience firsthand its comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions. The products on display represent the pinnacle of innovation in AI-powered communication, collaboration, and security. This event is an ideal opportunity for businesses to explore how DVCOM’s solutions can transform their operations, optimize performance, and secure their digital infrastructure.

