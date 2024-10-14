Promethean Wins Tech & Learning Awards Of Excellence: Back To School 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The company was recognized in the Primary category for its Explain Everything Advanced lesson creation and delivery software

SEATTLE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education company and brand owned by Mynd, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND), won this year's Tech & Awards of Excellence: Back to School 2024 in the Primary category from Tech & Learning magazine.

Back for the 2024-25 school year, the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence seek out the most outstanding products offering versatility, value, and solutions to specific problems to support innovative and effective teaching and learning. The awards showcase which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

Promethean's Explain Everything Advanced lesson creation and delivery software was recognized for providing exceptional support in the classroom for teachers and students. Explain Everything Advanced is an online whiteboarding platform for interactive, engaged teaching and learning. It's everything educators need, all in one place. This comprehensive, affordable software makes it easier than ever to create and deliver captivating lessons that engage students in an interactive world of vibrant multimedia, real-time collaboration, and imaginative instruction. Explain Everything Advanced provides customizable resources that allow teachers to meet students where they are, emotionally and academically.

Teachers have easy access to state-of-the-art whiteboarding tools along with popular Promethean apps like Timer, Spinner, Polling (now including Creative Polling,) and Activities for iOS, including AI-lead "Lift Subject" feature and upcoming "Smart Suggestions" automation, all within one platform.

Explain Everything Advanced increases accessibility by providing teachers with their very own video recording and editing studio. Links to recorded lessons and tutorials can easily be shared with students and families, who can access these videos at their own pace, accommodating different learning styles and ensuring accessibility to lesson content for all.

"We're honored that Explain Everything Advanced took home the Back to School 2024 award from Tech & Learning magazine," said Lance Solomon, chief product officer at Promethean. "We're proud to deliver easy-to-use tools that help teachers create exciting, effective lessons for their students."

For more information about Promethean, visit .

About Promethean



Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire-designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and Explain Everything, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of Mynd, Inc. (NYSE American: MYND). Visit us at PrometheanWorld.

©2024 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, Explain Everything, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

SOURCE Promethean Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED