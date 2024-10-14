MERIT Appoints Heather Baumhauer, MS, To New Position Of Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Heather Baumhauer, MSMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global endpoint service and provider, today named Heather Baumhauer, MS, as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Previously, Ms. Baumhauer served as MERIT's Senior Vice President, Clinical Services. As MERIT's COO, Ms. Baumhauer will be tasked with overseeing the day-to-day operational functions of MERIT.With a research background that includes academic, reading center, and CRO settings, Ms. Baumhauer brings nearly 20 years of experience in clinical trial operations to the COO position. As MERIT's SVP, Clinical Services, she oversaw the daily operations of the clinical services group including assuring the completion of all study-related activities, leading departmental quality initiatives, and ensuring that project milestones were met.“With her many years of experience at MERIT, and broad clinical research background, Heather is uniquely qualified to direct our daily operations,” said Yijun Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT.“As this new appointment indicates, Heather plays a pivotal role in driving MERIT's continued success.”“It's a privilege to take on this new role with MERIT,” Baumhauer commented.“I look forward to collaborating with our senior management team and the entire organization as we grow and diversify in the biopharmaceutical research industry. I am honored to step into the role of Chief Operating Officer, where I will strive to enhance our operational excellence and innovative capabilities. Committed to driving our mission forward, I aim to optimize our processes and ensure that we continue to set new standards in clinical endpoint services.”ABOUT MERITMERIT is an innovative, global clinical trial endpoint and technology services provider working in a variety of therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology, respiratory, oncology, cardiac safety, dermatology, and neurology. We partner with CROs as well as pharmaceutical and biotech companies to deliver reliable endpoint services in multi-regional clinical trials. Together our work advances and accelerates the improvement of therapeutic options for patients worldwide.MERIT's offices are in Madison, WI, North Liberty, IA, and Shanghai, China. We have a proven track record of providing endpoint expertise to 13 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, supporting sites in 62 countries around the world. Learn more at

