Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Showcases Key Services And Initiatives At GITEX Global 2024 And Presents The Benefits Of Its Membership

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - October 14, 2024:

For the third consecutive time, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is participating in the 44th edition of GITEX Global 2024, held from 14 to 18 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre. During the event, the Library will present its cutting-edge digital services and innovative technologies designed to enhance the digital knowledge experience it offers its visitors. It will also highlight its flagship initiatives, demonstrating its dedication to promoting cultural and intellectual engagement on a global scale. The Library also invites interested visitors to stop by its stand to learn more about the membership programme and how to register, to benefit from its wide range of services.

The Library's participation in GITEX Global aligns with its ongoing efforts to showcase its innovative knowledge services, which keep pace with the rapid advancements in digital technology within the public library sector. Additionally, the Library will offer visitors an overview about the benefits of the membership programme, which will unlock vast knowledge opportunities for the public across all segments. This will facilitate access to over 1.2 million books in more than 170 languages, allowing members to make the most of the facilities and services our library offers.

This participation serves as a new window to engage with a wider audience, introducing them to the vast and modern capabilities the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library offers its visitors. This will undoubtedly contribute to solidifying its leading position as a comprehensive national and regional hub for knowledge.

During its participation in GITEX Global 2024, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will showcase the latest updates of the 'A World in Your Language' initiative, which leverages cutting-edge AI technologies to enable visitors to read and listen to books in various global languages. The initiative aims to break down cultural barriers and make knowledge more accessible for the Library's diverse visitors and members, regardless of their nationality or language.

The Library set up a dedicated platform for visitors to experience listening to and exploring translated books as part of the initiative. These include prominent titles such as To My Son by Ahmed Amin, Hayy Ibn Yaqzan by Ibn Tufail, The Tree of Misery and The Days by Taha Hussein, The Prince and the Pauper by Mark Twain, The Coffeehouse by Naguib Mahfouz, A Letter from Harvard by Mariam Al Zarouni, The Naughty Diary by Jamal Al Shehhi and Mohammed Khamis, and The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupry. These books are available in eight languages, including Arabic, English, Spanish, Chinese, French, Korean, Urdu, and Russian.

For the first time, a team from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will be highlighting how to register for library membership, along with its benefits and categories. Membership allows holders to access a wide range of the Library's resources, including reserving and borrowing books, as well as making use of electronic databases such as Media Info, Al Manhal, Nahla Wa Nahel, ProQuest, Dar Al Mandumah, JSTOR, PressReader, and Summon. The Library's membership categories, include Standard Membership, Individuals and Students Membership, Children's Membership, Digital Membership, Seniors and People of Determination Membership, and Corporate Membership.

The Library will also set up a platform to receive visitors' feedback and suggestions through the '04 Platform,' the unified communication channel between the Dubai Government and its customers, with the aim of enhancing positive interaction and improving the services provided.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library invites the public of all ages and nationalities to visit its stand during GITEX Global 2024 at Sheikh Saeed Hall, Hall 18-1, to learn about its key services and latest technologies.