PSEG To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 4
NEWARK,
N.J., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) will host its third quarter 2024 earnings call at 11:00 a.m. ET on Monday, November 4, during which management will discuss third quarter financial results,
financial guidance, capital investments, regulatory activities,
and other important matters.
The Audio webcast can be accessed at that time, along with accompanying presentation materials, on the Investor News and Events
section of PSEG's Investor Relations website at .
A replay of the audio webcast, along with the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on the Investor News and Events
section of PSEG's Investor Relations website
by November 5.
About PSEG
Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG ) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. With a continued focus on sustainability , PSEG has appeared on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 16 consecutive years. PSEG is included on the 2023-2024 list of U.S. News' Best Companies to Work For . PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island ( ).
From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at
. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings.
You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at
or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here .
SOURCE PSEG
