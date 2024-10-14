(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pakistan Telecoms Report 2024-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Industry Report includes a comprehensive review of the Pakistani dynamics, market sizing, market forecasts, analysis, insights and key trends.

The telecommunications sector in Pakistan has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for reliable and affordable connectivity services. With a growing population and rising disposable income, the country has seen a rapid expansion of mobile and broadband networks. The government has also implemented various initiatives to improve infrastructure and increase competition in the sector. Despite challenges such as limited resources and low investment, the telecommunications sector in Pakistan continues to thrive and offers potential for future growth.

Pakistan's dynamic and understudied telecommunications market is one of the remaining last frontier offering investment opportunities in mobile and fixed digital infrastructure. Although Pakistan's greenfield telecom market holds huge potential, opportunities must be viewed in light of real challenges, including a lack of physical supporting infrastructure and stable and reliable power transmission and distribution. Regulatory uncertainties, byzantine licensing and adverse weather events remain a hindrance to fixed and mobile operators as well as towercos to invest further in telecommunications digital infrastructure.

Mobile subscriptions and fixed broadband subscribers are forecast to grow during over the period 2024-2031. The country will add over 45m Internet users by 2031. Growing mobile phone penetration and growing fixed broadband take-up among households will fuel future growth over the next eight years.

The report forecasts that mobile subscriptions will grow at an annual average rate of 4.2% in 2024-31 and fixed broadband subscribers at an average rate of 9.3% over the same period. Internet user penetration will increase at an annual average rate of 7.4% in the 2024-31 forecast period with an estimated 40% of the population connected to the Internet in 2024 growing to 55% by 2031.

Currently, fast Internet in Pakistan is primarily available in the urban regions in large cities. Outside the main cities, the Internet connection in Pakistan tends to be slow and expensive.

Capex Investments

Expanded coverage, greater affordability, service improvements, increased data usage and smartphone penetration are the main drivers of growth in the telecoms sector. The country continues to expand its fibre-optic network and 4G coverage, backed by increasing investment in capital expenditure. Investments in the telecoms sector grew at an annual average rate of 12.1% in 2017-23. Telecommunications service providers are expected to maintain growth momentum in 2024-31, to an average rate of 5.7%.

Operator Profiles

The Pakistani four-player mobile market is a remarkably stable market, however with mobile revenue pressure, all operators are broadening their range of services from e-commerce, smart home to digital payments.

The telecommunications market is dominated by three large mobile operators - Jazz, Zong and Telenor - with mobile-only infrastructure competing with the incumbent Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTLC) which also operates Ufone the smallest mobile operator in the country. Other emerging fibre broadband operators, Cybernet, Fibre Link, Nayatel among dozens remain small and sub-scale.

Between 2017 and 2023, both both revenue and EBITDA shares remained remarkably stable, with Telenor losing some share of the telecoms market revenue & subscribers following a late 4G upgrade.

Mobile Subscribers and Revenue

Average annual mobile revenue growth was higher (8.2%) than mobile service subscriptions growth (4.8%) during the period 2017-2023, highlighting a fairly stable market in terms of ARPU for mobile operators. Declining voice & SMS revenue are offset by wireless data monetisation which came late to the market, competitive pressure on ARPU are likely to occur, compounded by bundling discounts to stem churn.

According to a benchmark study of mobile data pricing, Pakistan had among the biggest cost reduction per GB over the last 3 years, while India has the lowest rate in the world with just a few cents per GB.

The Pakistani mobile market is rapidly transforming from a voice and SMS to a mobile data-dominated market. With a continued drive to convert smartphones users to digital shoppers and therefore increasing mobile operators' consumers share of wallet. Mobile operators are increasing market segmentation and deliver innovative offerings targeting households with digital services such as music, video streaming, digital payments and bundles of other services such as home automation, IPTV and fixed broadband.

Broadband Subscribers - FTTH Push to Gigabit Speeds

After many years of under investments in fibre infrastructure, Pakistan boasts among the lowest FTTH penetration in the world and among the most fragmented market with mobile operators not playing in the market due to licensing issues. Most people use only 10-20Mbps packages.

Fixed broadband penetration is forecasted to grow strongly as Pakistan's investments in full-fibre networks are still small in scale with many premises yet to be passed.

Thematics - Telecoms Infrastructure / 5G / M&A / Infrastructure

Infrastructure funds, pension funds and government funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure.

Investment funds are assigning high valuation multiples to telecommunications infrastructure assets such as mobile towers, data centres, submarine cable and fibre infrastructure. This report outlines some real market examples of how investors view and value these investments with real industry examples and EV/EBITDA comparatives and benchmarks.

The Pakistan Telecoms Industry Report transactions database analysis highlights the dearth of inbound (domestic) transactions in the Pakistani telecommunications services market, with the largest transactions in towercos and small stakes sale down in mobile operators.

The arrival of 4G moved the Internet off our desktops into our palms and pockets, 5G could transform the network from something we carry around to something taking us around either virtually (augmented reality or virtual reality) or in reality (autonomous vehicles), the 5G outcome and benefits beyond fast connectivity remain largely unknown in terms of business models, investments required and timeline.

Some of the key players in the Pakistan Telecom Industry include Associated Technologies, AWAL, China Mobile, Cybernet, edotco, engro, Fiber Link, Jazz, Mobilink, Nayatel, Prime Networks, PTCL, Telenor, Ufone, Veon, Warid, Wateen and Zong

Key Topics Covered:

1 Key Statistics

1.1 Pakistan's Population & Households

1.2 Pakistan's Economy

2 Overall Telecommunications Market, 2017-2031

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Historical Telecommunications Market Revenue, 2017-2023

2.3 Overall Telecommunications Market Forecast, 2023-2031

2.4 Telecommunications Market Capital Expenditure, 2017-2031

3 Telecommunications Operators Profile

3.1 Jazz Profile

3.2 Telenor

3.3 Zong Profile

3.4 PTCL / Ufone

3.5 Special Communications Organization

3.5.1 SCO Revenue and EBITDA Mix

3.6 Other Players Profile

3.6.1 Cyber Net

3.6.2 Other Broadband Providers

4 Mobile market

4.1 Mobile Subscribers Historical and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.2 Mobile Revenue Historical and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.3 Spectrum Holdings

4.3.1 Existing Spectrum Holdings and 5G Trials

4.3.2 Mobile Frequencies Portfolios Analysis

4.3.1 Spectrum Depth Benchmark by Country

4.4 Mobile Download Data and Pricing Trends

4.5 Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.1 Ookla Mobile Speed Tests

4.5.2 OpenSignal

4.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5 Broadband Market

5.1 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Historical, 2017-2023

5.2 Fixed Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2023-2031

6 Satellite Internet Connectivity

6.1 Comparing LEO, MEO, and GEO Satellite Orbits

6.2 Satellite Broadband Providers Operators, 2024

6.3 5G NTN: The Next Generation of Satellite Connectivity

6.4 Satellite Internet Market Analysis, 2023-2031

6.5 Pakistan Satellite Broadband Subscribers Forecast, 2023-2031

7 Fixed Telecommunications Infrastructure Investments

7.1 Fixed Digital Infrastructure

7.1.1 Domestic Fibre Infrastructure

7.1.2 FTTH - 25m premises to go

7.2 Submarine Cables

8 Pakistan Telecom Towers Infrastructure Landscape

8.1 Pakistan Telecom Towers Market Analysis, 2024

8.2 Pakistan Telecom Towers & Rooftops Market Forecast

8.3 edotco Profile

8.4 Engro

9 Thematics / Opportunities

9.1 Consolidation Opportunities

9.2 Diversification Opportunities

9.3 New Telco Operating Model

9.3.1 The Attraction of Infrastructure Multiples

9.4 6G Developments

10 Telco Transaction Database

