Speaker Of Canada's House Of Commons Addresses Verkhovna Rada

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Speaker of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, Greg Fergus, delivered an address at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, October 14.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Greg Fergus, is addressing the [Verkhovna] Rada today,” he posted.

Zheleznyak noted that after Fergus' speech, MPs will consider a number of resolutions blocking the previously adopted law on raising taxes.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed the second reading of a law on raising taxes.

Photo: t/yzheleznyak