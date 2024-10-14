Speaker Of Canada's House Of Commons Addresses Verkhovna Rada
Date
10/14/2024 7:09:30 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Speaker of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada, Greg Fergus, delivered an address at a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday, October 14.
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the Holos parliamentary faction, wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“The Speaker of the House of Commons of Canada, Greg Fergus, is addressing the [Verkhovna] Rada today,” he posted.
Zheleznyak noted that after Fergus' speech, MPs will consider a number of resolutions blocking the previously adopted law on raising taxes.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on October 10, the Verkhovna Rada passed the second reading of a law on raising taxes.
Photo: t/yzheleznyak
MENAFN14102024000193011044ID1108775964
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.