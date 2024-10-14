For First Time In 48 Days, Russians Did Not Launch Any Shahed UAV At Ukraine At Night - Air Force
10/14/2024 7:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of October 14, for the first time in 48 days, Russian forces did not launch any Shahed-type attack drones against Ukraine. Their strategic Aviation did not engage in any operations.
Colonel Yuriy Ihnat, acting head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command, confirmed that in a comment to ArmyInform , Ukrinform reports.
The Air Force has not yet commented on the possible reasons for the sudden inactivity on the part of the enemy.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian troops launched an average of 44 Shahed drones across the territory of Ukraine every day in September.
On October 9, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit a Shahed UAV storage base in Russia's Krasnodar region. According to available information, nearly 400 attack drones were stored there.
Photo: Getty Images
