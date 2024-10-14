Mexico’S Strategic Shift: Reducing Chinese Imports To Boost North American Trade

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico is embarking on a bold economic strategy under President Claudia Sheinbaum's government. The plan aims to decrease reliance on Chinese imports and strengthen domestic chains.



This initiative comes as Mexico prepares for the 2026 review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA ). Deputy Trade Luis Rosendo Gutiérrez outlined the government's vision.



They want American automakers, manufacturers, and global aerospace and giants to replace goods and components currently made in China and other Asian countries.



The focus is on supporting domestic supply chains through informal talks with foreign companies. The proposed measures primarily target China, Mexico's long-standing rival in attracting global manufacturing investments.



The government acknowledges the changing economic landscape in the United States, noting a new consensus towards increased protectionism and the ongoing US-China trade war.





The USMCA Review Process

The USMCA review process, set to begin in late 2025, is expected to be more complex than in 2018. Key topics will likely include trade with China and requirements to increase American content in tariff-free goods imported into the US.



US lawmakers have expressed concerns about China potentially using Mexico to bypass US import tariffs. However, Mexican officials deny these allegations.



In 2023, Mexico surpassed China as the largest foreign supplier of goods to the US, largely due to trade disputes affecting China's market share.



The initiative aims to reduce supply chain disruptions and capitalize on Mexico's proximity to US markets. Pedro Casas Alatriste of AmCham Mexico supports the move, believing it strengthens integrated American trade networks and increases competitiveness.



However, challenges remain. Some companies haven't agreed to specific import substitution targets, and Mexico lacks the infrastructure to replace certain Chinese products.



Jorge González Henrichsen of The Nearshore Company cautions that developing local supply chains could take decades.



In short, as Mexico pursues this ambitious plan, its impact on North American trade dynamics and global supply chains remains to be seen.

