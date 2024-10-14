Brazil’S U.S. Exports Surge 10.3%: Record $29.4 Billion In 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's exports to the United States have hit record levels in 2024. The first nine months saw a 10.3% increase, totaling R$164.64 billion ($29 billion). This surge has solidified the US as one of the primary destinations for Brazilian products.



The growth outpaces Brazil's overall export performance, which grew by only 0.8% to other countries. Exports to the European Union increased by 4.9%, while those to China and South America declined.



Bilateral trade between Brazil and the US reached R$336.56 billion ($60 billion), an 8.2% increase from 2023. Industrial goods played a crucial role, growing by 7.1% to R$130.48 billion ($23 billion).



The US remains the top destination for Brazilian industrial exports. Specific products showed remarkable growth. Beef exports surged by 107.7%, crude oil by 32.5%, and aircraft by 31.9%.



These figures highlight the diverse range of Brazilian products succeeding in the US market. Imports from the US also increased, reaching R$171.92 billion ($30.7 billion), a 6.2% rise.







Despite this, Brazil's trade deficit with the US decreased to R$7.28 billion ($1.3 billion), the lowest in seven years. Several factors contributed to this growth.

Strengthening Brazil-US Trade Relations

Both countries experienced stronger-than-expected economic growth, stimulating demand and trade. Certain sectors, like orange juice and beef, benefited from reduced US production due to climate issues.



The industrial sector plays a vital role in this relationship. Brazilian industrial products often serve as inputs for US industries, fostering a mutually beneficial trade dynamic.



This record-breaking performance coincides with the bicentennial of diplomatic relations between Brazil and the US, underscoring their enduring partnership.



The surge in exports aligns with Brazil's efforts to reindustrialize its economy. The government views deepening commercial relations with the US as beneficial for this process.



Looking ahead, the outlook for Brazil-US trade remains positive. The 2024 performance sets a new benchmark for bilateral economic relations, highlighting the potential for further growth and cooperation in the coming years.

