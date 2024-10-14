Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Market Size, Share, Growth, Forecast 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Dynamic random-access memory is a form of memory that stores each data bit in a memory cell, typically consisting of a tiny capacitor and a transistor based on metal-oxide–semiconductor (MOS) technology. A series of electrical charges are stored in capacitors by an integrated circuit. It is a type of found in desktop computers, servers, smartphones, tablets, and workstations.

DRAM is a simple memory that requires only a single transistor and allows memory to be updated and deleted while a program runs. DRAM is less expensive and more dense than static random-access memory (SRAM), enabling the installation of large amounts of memory in a single device.

Market Dynamics Growing Construction of Smart Cities Drives the Global Market

One of the primary growth drivers for the dynamic random access memory market is the expansion of smart cities. Smart cities are intended to enhance the effectiveness of urban services by integrating the Internet of Things and information and communication technology into urban infrastructure. This is expected to increase the planning, design, and construction of technologically advanced buildings, infrastructure, and other structures.

Additionally, it is anticipated that DRAM will be utilized to create smart cities and various IoT devices. Thus, the increased number of new constructions resulting from smart city initiatives will increase the demand for DRAMs. As a result of the global expansion of smart city initiatives, the global market for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) will expand significantly over the forecast period.

Continuous Evolution of Mega Trends like Cloud Computing, AI, and IoT Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Diverse data centers are outsourcing cloud computing for their clients, which is anticipated to increase demand for DRAMS. The DRAM market's suppliers have always relied on the server industry to increase sales. Global Data Center construction and investment are anticipated to propel the market. 5G and AI are anticipated to fuel the development of smartphone applications such as enhanced video capture and editing.

IoT is anticipated to increase the need for data storage. This is anticipated to drive market designs for low-cost, low-power DRAM. The automotive industry has become a prominent hotspot for multipurpose applications since the advent of IoT. The automotive market is expected to witness many prospects for DRAM due to the advent of the Internet of Things, encompassing connected automobiles and automated transportation systems.

Regional Analysis

The United States is the most significant global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market shareholder and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period. The majority of the world's DRAM chip production capacity is in South Korea, which is in the United States. China and Taiwan account for nearly fifty percent of the world's manufacturing. The nation necessitates more efficient data processing systems, rapidly evolving technologies, and a high data output across all industries. With the development of mobile and low-power devices, large on-chip caches, and high-end data centers, a new, high-priority demand for non-volatile, dense, and energy-efficient memories has emerged, thereby driving regional market growth.

Moreover, numerous investments in semiconductors and electronics are taking place in the country, bolstering the market. For instance, in July 2021, GlobalFoundries (GF), the industry leader in producing semiconductors with abundant features, announced expansion projects for its most advanced manufacturing facility in upstate New York over the following years. A new fab will be constructed on the same campus, doubling the site's capacity, and investments will be made immediately to address the global chip shortage at Fab 8 (existing facility).

The global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market was valued at USD 99 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 126.32 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 2.98% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on architecture, the global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market is bifurcated into DDR3, DDR4, DDR5, and DDR2/others.

The DDR4 segment dominates the global market and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market is segmented into smartphones/tablets​, PC/laptops​, data centers​, graphics​, consumer products, automotive​, and other applications.

The smartphone/tablet segment owns the highest market share and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.12% during the forecast period. The United States is the most significant global dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market shareholder and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 3.43% during the forecast period.

Samsung ElectronicsSK HynixWinbond Electronics CorporationPowerchip Technology CorporationMicron Technology IncNanya Technology CorporationTranscend Information Recent Developments

April 2024 -

SK Hynix allocated KRW 5.3T to establish a new DRAM manufacturing unit. April 2024 -

Samsung, a renowned consumer technology brand, has announced the development of the industry's first low-power , double-data rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM processor. This memory solution is a substantial advancement in the field, specifically designed for artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

By ArchitectureDDR3DDR4DDR5DDR2/OthersBy ApplicationsSmartphone/TabletsPC/LaptopData CentersGraphicsConsumer ProductsAutomotiveOther Applications