H2 MEET Conference 2024 At H2 MEET 2024 Shares Insights On Hydrogen Industry Trends And Outlook

Yong Tae Kim, Vice President of Hyundai Motor Company, speaks at the H2 MEET 2024

Opening Speech by H2 MEET Organizing Committee Chairperson Nam-hoon Kang

Country Day hosted by Australia at H2 MEET Conference 2024

Korea-Japan-China Mobility Forum at H2 MEET Conference 2024

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H2 MEET 2024 kicked off on September 25 (Wednesday) at KINTEX, where global hydrogen leaders gathered for the H2 MEET Conference 2024 to exchange insights on the hydrogen industry's current state and future outlook.The conference was established to promote the hydrogen economy by presenting global trends and visions in technology and policy across the hydrogen industry. This year's theme,“Advancing the Hydrogen Economy Through Cutting-Edge Technology,” brought together global hydrogen industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss various strategies for revitalizing the hydrogen economy.On September 25 and 26, the Country Day sessions featured in-depth discussions on hydrogen industry policies and developments in different countries. The sessions included 70 speakers from 12 countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, Chile, Norway, Switzerland, Greece, Spain, Colombia, Oman, India, and Egypt. Representatives from embassies in Korea, overseas research institutions, and associations also participated in introducing hydrogen policies.From September 26 to 27, the Leaders Summit featured over 150 speakers from the hydrogen industry worldwide. This year, the“Korea-Japan-China Hydrogen Mobility Forum” was held on the 26th, where hydrogen mobility leaders from the three countries shared insights and explored opportunities for collaboration.Nam-Hoon Kang, Chairperson of the H2 MEET Organizing Committee, delivered a welcome address at the Leaders Summit on the 26th, stating,“To accelerate the global hydrogen economy, it is essential to establish an ecosystem encompassing the entire industry cycle. Corporate technology development, investment, and active government support policies for ecosystem building are crucial. I hope the Leaders Summit serves as a meaningful opportunity to share the latest trends, future strategies, and hydrogen utilization solutions while shaping the future of the hydrogen economy.”In-Depth Discussions on Country-Specific Hydrogen Policies and Technology TrendsOn September 25, the Australia Day opening speech was delivered by Jeff Robinson, the Australian Ambassador to Korea, who emphasized Australia's efforts as a renewable energy powerhouse to achieve carbon neutrality. During International Day on the same day, various hydrogen economy policies and projects from countries such as Spain and Colombia were shared. Shirley Vega, Head of PROCOLOMBIA's Korea office, highlighted the importance of hydrogen in achieving a fair energy transition. Experts from Switzerland, Greece, India, Spain, and Egypt also participated, presenting on various topics.On the morning of September 26, Canada Day and Chile Day sessions were held. Aron Kim, Trade Commissioner of Global Affairs Canada, delivered the opening keynote for Canada Day, discussing clean energy in British Columbia. Ivette Vera-Perez, the representative of the Canadian Hydrogen Association, also shared insights on the state of Canada's hydrogen environment.During Chile Day, the focus was on Chile's 2023-2030 green hydrogen plan, discussing its implications for Chile and Korea while outlining the vision for Chile's sustainable hydrogen industry.The United States Country Day, held for the first time at the H2 MEET Conference, drew significant attention by introducing topics on the U.S. hydrogen environment and policy.Leaders Summit:“Hydrogen Horizons”The Leaders Summit, themed“Hydrogen Horizons: Integrating Trends, Innovations, and Strategies for a Sustainable Future,” took place on September 26 and 27 at the Grand Ballroom on the 3rd floor of KINTEX Exhibition Center 1.The summit began with a welcome speech and keynote address by Nam-Hoon Kang, followed by presentations from representatives of the French Hydrogen Task Force, Wood Mackenzie, Chevron, and Bloom Energy, who introduced hydrogen market trends and innovative technologies for the energy transition era.On the second day, September 27, Argus Media, Emerson, and Fortescue Australia speakers shared strategies and the latest industry trends for a sustainable future.The Tech Talk program featured the highest number of global speakers in the conference's history. Through September 27, they presented and shared the latest technological trends in the hydrogen industry, including hydrogen systems, green hydrogen, and solid oxide fuel cells.H2 MEET 2024 continued until September 27 (Friday) at KINTEX in Goyang City, coinciding with the K-BATTERY SHOW 2024 and the HARFKO 2024 (Heating, Air-Conditioning, Refrigeration, and Fluid Exhibition Korea 2024) at Exhibition Hall 1 of KINTEX.

