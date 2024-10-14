Rokit-Backed British F4 Champion Deagen Fairclough Promoted To The 2025 GB3 Championship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fairclough is ROKiT British F4 Champion

Record-breaking F4 driver Deagen Fairclough

Having won the ROKiT Racing Star sim-to-circuit competition in 2022, Fairclough has dominated British F4 and will now race in GB3 championship

- Jonathan KendrickKINGSWOOD BUSINESS PARK, UNITED KINGDOM, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 18 year old British driver, who earned his initial fully-funded F4 drive having won the ROKiT Racing Star sim-to-circuit competition in 2022, has dominated the 2024 ROKiT British F4 Championship with an astonishing 22 podiums, 14 race victories and a 222 point lead and will now race in the 2025 GB3 championship, once again with the backing of ROKiT, as part of the Hitech GP team.Jonathan Kendrick, Chairman of ROKiT Industries, said:“I'm extremely proud to have supported Deagen since he first set out in single-seaters. To see him become the ROKiT British F4 Champion this season, breaking every record going while doing so, has been incredibly rewarding in the context of everything we set out to achieve with the ROKiT Racing Star programme. The jump up to GB3 will be exciting for us all because, so far, he's been phenomenal!”“I'm absolutely thrilled to be taking the next step in my single-seater career,' said Deagan.“2024 has been an incredible season, one I'll never forget. To win the British F4 Drivers' title, setting new records, is a dream come true. None of this would have been possible without the support of ROKiT and its Racing Star programme and, of course, my team Hitech, who have prepared a fantastic car all season and provided the environment for me to be able to perform and develop. I'm proud that our success in the Drivers' Cup helped them win the Teams' Cup too. I can't thank ROKiT enough for supporting and enabling my journey so far and for their continued support for me as I step up to GB3. I look forward to rewarding their faith in me on the racetrack next season.”Two years ago, Deagen was racing at the wheel of a Sim Racing setup at his home in Surrey, UK. He entered, and won, the 2022 edition of the ROKiT Racing Star eSports competition, for which the prize was the chance to secure a fully funded season in British F4 for 2023. The programme was created by ROKiT Chairman Jonathan Kendrick and the late Bob Fernley, with the aim of making the sport accessible to young talent for whom the enormous cost of open-wheel championship racing poses the most significant barrier.Since then, in only two seasons of British F4, the first step for aspiring young drivers on the pathway to Formula 1, Fairclough has demonstrated his enormous potential with his burgeoning collection of silverware and is a torch bearer for sim racers hoping to emulate his achievements.“We're so pleased to have discovered and supported Deagen for the last 2 seasons in the ROKiT British F4 championships and we're delighted to continue to back him into GB3 next year, once again with the excellent management of Hitech. What's more, we'll be running another sim-to-circuit competition, ROKiT Racing Driver, early next year for young esport drivers from around the world to participate in and Deagen will be an Ambassador for that.” Added Kendrick.More information at and and and

