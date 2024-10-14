Man Injured In Enemy Drone Attack On Novooleksandrivka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 68-year-old man was wounded in the village of Novooleksandrivka in the Kherson region as a result of a drone attack.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At about 10:00, Russian attacked Novooleksandrivka with a UAV,” the report says.

As noted, a 68-year-old man who was in an outdoor area sustained injuries when explosive devices were dropped from a drone. He suffered a blast injury and leg injuries. An ambulance crew provided medical assistance to the victim at the scene.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a resident of Kherson posted a series of videos showing enemy UAVs attacking civilians in Kherson.