Israeli strike on tents of displaced people in Gaza hospital courtyard kills over 4

(MENAFN) At least four Palestinians lost their lives, and 40 others sustained injuries due to an Israeli strike on tents sheltering displaced civilians in the Gaza Strip early Monday, as reported by local media. The attack ignited a fire in the tents located in the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.



Officials from Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital indicated that the strike resulted in numerous civilian casualties and injuries, with the facility already overwhelmed with wounded individuals. The government's office in Gaza stated that this incident marked the Israeli army's seventh attack on the tents of displaced civilians within the hospital's compound.



Prior to this attack, Israeli warplanes had targeted the tents in the hospital area on several occasions, including January 10, March 13, July 22, August 4, and September 27. Disturbing images depicting individuals trapped in the flames have circulated widely on social media, highlighting the devastating impact of the strikes.



The ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza has persisted since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on October 7 of the previous year, despite a United Nations Security Council resolution urging an immediate cease-fire. According to local health authorities, the violence has resulted in over 42,200 deaths, predominantly among women and children, and more than 98,400 injuries. The relentless assaults have led to the displacement of nearly the entire population of the Gaza Strip, exacerbating an already dire situation marked by severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice regarding its actions in Gaza.

MENAFN14102024000045015839ID1108775683