Experts remain hopeful around Middle East’s potential for recovery despite ongoing conflicts

(MENAFN) The Middle East is currently facing the repercussions of ongoing conflicts, but experts in the travel and tourism sector remain hopeful about the region's potential for recovery and growth. Julia Simpson, president and CEO of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), emphasized that while the current situation has led to immediate issues such as flight cancellations and travel reroutes, the industry has a proven history of adapting to crises.



Simpson pointed out that tourism often plays a crucial role in recovery following conflicts or natural disasters. She cited Ukraine as an example, noting that the country is already preparing to rebuild its tourism sector amidst ongoing challenges. Simpson believes that the Middle East will follow a similar path, with the tourism industry serving as a catalyst for economic revitalization.



Highlighting the adaptability of airlines as a key asset in navigating disruptions, Simpson stated that carriers are likely to reposition their resources effectively. She reassured potential tourists that countries like Oman and Saudi Arabia remain peaceful and attractive destinations despite regional tensions.



Anita Mendiretta, a special advisor to UN Tourism, echoed Simpson's sentiments, noting the inherent resilience of the Middle Eastern tourism sector due to its historical familiarity with conflict. Mendiretta emphasized the importance of regional collaboration within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which facilitates a consistent flow of travelers, even during challenging times.

