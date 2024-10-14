Shelly's Tea Rooms Receives Authentic English Tea Rooms Of The Year 2024 USA Award By Luxlife Magazine

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Plymouth, MA, October 12, 2024 -- Shelly's Tea Room, a beloved destination for traditional English afternoon tea, has been named the“authentic English Tea Rooms of the Year 2024” by the LuxLife Magazine, a prestigious worldwide lifestyle magazine.



This prestigious award celebrates Shelly's Tea Room's dedication to preserving the rich heritage of English tea culture while delivering exceptional service and an unforgettable experience.



Located at 51 Court Street, in the heart of Plymouth, Massachusetts, known as America's Hometown, Shelly's Tea Rooms has become a favorite for tea enthusiasts and visitors seeking an authentic taste of England. Known for its meticulously curated selection of teas, freshly baked scones, finger sandwiches, and traditional desserts, the tea room captures the essence of British charm and hospitality.



“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” said Shelly Sinclair, co-founder of Shelly's Tea Rooms.“Our mission has always been to create a warm and welcoming space where people can enjoy the timeless tradition of afternoon tea. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team.”



She added,“We have put our life and souls into creating our Tea Rooms and are so happy and proud to share them with you. Even better is that you love it as well. That in itself is reward enough. The award is the icing on the cake - excuse the pun.”



The“Authentic English Tea Rooms of the Year USA” award is presented annually to tea rooms that demonstrate exceptional commitment to maintaining the authenticity of English tea traditions. Criteria for the award include the quality of tea and food offerings, attention to detail in the presentation, and the overall atmosphere of the establishment.



Shelly's Tea rooms is a premium destination serving over 103 loose leaf teas, along with truly authentic English afternoon Teas, Scones (sweet & savory) and cakes as well as true English classics like crumpets.



Shelly's Tea Rooms has built a loyal following, praised for its cozy ambiance, period décor, and impeccable service. The tea room offers a variety of traditional English tea experiences, including, Cream Tea, and Afternoon Tea, all served with a touch of elegance and history.



The British are Back



Sean and Shelly Sinclair, husband and wife team, initially owned and ran two award-winning Tea Rooms in England for 16 years.



Having fallen in love with the United States more than 25 years ago after many vacations in the states, the couple decided it was time to bring their English Tea Rooms revolution to America.



In addition to running their award-winning tea rooms in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Shelly's Tea Room recently announced franchise opportunities for other entrepreneurs who would like to enjoy bringing the authentic English team rooms experience to their city.



Franchisees will receive comprehensive training and support, including assistance with site selection, marketing strategies, and ongoing operational guidance. With a proven business model and a passionate team dedicated to ensuring success, Shelly's Tea Room franchisees will have all the tools needed to thrive in the competitive food and beverage industry.



For more information about the Shelly's Tea Rooms franchise opportunity, interested individuals are encouraged to visit the Shelly's Tea Room website or contact the franchise development team directly via ShellysTeaRooms/franchise/.



To make a reservation for tea and an authentic English tea room experience, please visit or call (508) 927-4402.

