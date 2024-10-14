Amazon Challenges Brazil’S Big Tech Regulation Proposal As Rivals Stay Silent

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) has voiced concerns about Brazil's plan to change how big tech companies operate in the country, while other tech giants remain quiet. The Brazilian aims to create new rules for digital platforms to ensure fair competition and protect consumers.



The proposed rules would give Brazil's competition watchdog, CADE, more power to oversee tech companies. CADE would set up a special team to create guidelines for digital platforms. They would work with other government agencies to make sure companies follow the rules.



Marcos Pinto from the Finance says these changes are important for fair competition. He wants Brazilian companies to have equal chances to succeed. Pinto also believes foreign companies should be able to compete freely in Brazil.



Some tech companies don't like the new plan. The Brazilian Chamber of Digital Economy, which includes Amazon and Facebook, thinks the current rules are good enough. They say Brazil already has ways to deal with competition issues in the digital market.







Zetta, a group of financial tech companies, has a different view. They want companies to have the freedom to create new products without too many rules. They believe this approach will benefit Brazilian consumers.



The new rules would let CADE label some digital platforms as very important. These companies would have to follow stricter rules. The plan aims to stop unfair practices like exclusive deals that hurt competition.

Companies under these new rules would need to be more open about their business practices. They would have to tell CADE before merging with other companies. If they break the rules, they could be fined up to 2% of their yearly earnings in Brazil.







Brazil's approach is different from other countries. The European Union has strict rules for big tech companies . The United States prefers to deal with problems after they happen. Brazil is trying to find a middle ground between these approaches.



As countries around the world debate how to handle big tech, Brazil's plan tries to balance different needs. It wants to address worries about big companies having too much power. At the same time, it aims to keep the digital market competitive and fair for everyone.

