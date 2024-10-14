Fast Tracker Gets Back To Form In Listedprix Le Fabuleux In Chantilly
10/14/2024 4:46:55 AM
Doha: Fast Tracker (Churchill) bounced back to claim his second Listed victory when landing the Listed race, Prix Le Fabuleux, in Chantilly, France.
Owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Henri-Alex Pantall, the three-year-old has now won four races from eight starts on Saturday.
In a race led by Full Of Hope (Saxon Warrior), Fast Tracker was patiently ridden by Tony Piccone. Gradually closing on the leaders, once entering the final straight, the mud-lover destroyed the opposition to win by six lengths under hands and heels. Baltic Empress (Kingman) was a clear second. Hawk Power (Gleneagles) came third.
Bred by G.B. Partnership, Fast Tracker is out of Emma Knows (Anabaa) and is a half-brother to Listed placed My Scholar (Pour Moi).
