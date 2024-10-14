Qatar Chairs Sixth Meeting Of The Permanent Preparatory Committee
The State of Qatar hosted the Sixth Meeting of the Permanent Preparatory Committee at the Ministerial Level of the Economic and Development Affairs Authority of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari Minister of Finance presided over the meeting, which took place in Doha and was attended by Their Excellencies the Ministers of the GCC countries. In his opening speech, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari welcomed the Excellencies and the participating delegations to Doha, Qatar, stating that this meeting aims to enhance economic and development cooperation and integration among the GCC countries. The meeting covered several topics, including the stages of economic integration in the GCC countries, developments in building the Gulf economic model, and the roadmap for economic unity projects. Additionally, the report on negotiations regarding free trade and the Gulf common market was reviewed.
