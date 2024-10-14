Qatar Chairs Preparatory Meetings For GCC Undersecretaries Of Moci

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar presided over the 59th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of Commerce and the 45th meeting of the Committee of Undersecretaries of of the Gulf Cooperation Council, held in Doha on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

The meetings were chaired by H E Mohammed bin Hassan Al Malki, Undersecretary of Qatar's of Commerce and Industry, and were attended by their Excellencies the Undersecretaries of Commerce and Industry of the GCC countries, as well as H E Khalid bin Ali Al Sunaidi, Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs of the GCC Secretariat General.

H.E Al Malki welcomed the Undersecretaries from the different GCC countries to Qatar, noting that these meetings are a continuation of efforts to enhance Gulf cooperation and integration, especially in light of global economic challenges such as the economic slowdown and supply chain disruptions. He emphasised that the trade and industry sectors are pivotal in supporting economic development in the GCC countries and contributing to economic diversification.