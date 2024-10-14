MDEC Highlights Need For Global Exposure To Boost Local Digital Tech Expansion, Talent Development

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) By Nurunnasihah Ahmad Rashid

DUBAI, Oct 14 (NNN-BERNAMA) – The Malaysia Digital Corporation (MDEC), emphasises the importance of exposing local digital companies to international best practices, to help them expand beyond the Malaysian market, attract foreign investment, and nurture talent.

Its head of digital acceleration, Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad said, such knowledge will enable them to compete on a global scale.

“Our tech companies must not be limited to solutions that cater only to the domestic market...They need to have sufficient exposure and learn from the best practices of foreign partners, to diversify

and develop export-ready products.

“MDEC is working to ensure that these companies can serve both domestic and international customers, by fostering partnerships and providing platforms for them to explore new markets,” he said, in an interview with BERNAMA, in conjunction with the Expand North Star (ENS) 2024, yesterday.

Wan Murdani also noted that, ASEAN presents a valuable opportunity for digital trade growth.

“MDEC, through the Ministry of Digital, is involved in several key projects under ASEAN, aimed at developing a harmonised framework for cross-border data flows and digital trade.

“This will help facilitate seamless business transactions and data transfers within the region,” he said.

Wan Murdani mentioned that, the Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), is one such initiative that focuses on fostering digital cooperation across ASEAN countries to promote digital inclusivity and integration.

“This will drive the digital economy forward and unlock greater opportunities for all ASEAN members.”

Looking ahead, Wan Murdani expressed optimism about Malaysia's position as a digital gateway to ASEAN, especially as the region's digital economy continues to grow.

“By focusing on infrastructure, cybersecurity, talent development, and strategic market expansion, Malaysia is well-placed to lead digital growth in the region.

“MDEC's role is to ensure that Malaysia is equipped with the right tools, talent, and partnerships to seize opportunities in both the ASEAN and global digital economy...We are confident that with the

right strategies, Malaysia can continue to thrive as a key player in this space,” he added.

The ENS, the world's largest startup and investment show, takes place at Dubai Harbour, until Oct 16, featuring over 6,500 exhibiting companies, 1,800 startups and 1,200 investors from more

than 180 countries.– NNN-BERNAMA