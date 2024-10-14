H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Japan to promote cooperation in sectors of entrepreneurship, SMEs, technology, and innovation

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, October 13, 2024:

H.E. Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, will head the UAE delegation visiting Japan this week to promote economic cooperation in the fields of entrepreneurship, SME, technology, innovation, and digital transformation. The visit aims to explore opportunities available to SMEs in the markets of the two countries, thereby supporting the competitiveness and sustainable development of both economies.

The visit underscores the current momentum of growth in the UAE-Japan relations at all levels, especially in the economic sectors. The two countries share many commonalities in their visions and objectives to develop bilateral relations and foster development partnership, supporting economic diversification, innovation and investment efforts, and creating new and promising prospects for SMEs in both countries.

The visit is set to feature a number of activities, most notably the participation of the UAE delegation in the CEATEC exhibition, which will host a panel discussion on the UAE’s efforts to boost digital transformation in the business sector, in the presence of H.E. Alia Al Mazrouei. The exhibition, taking place from 15 to 18 October 2024, is the largest IT event in Japan and serves as a significant platform for technology and innovation companies to showcase entrepreneurial ideas and the latest innovations, as well as to discuss the sector’s future.

The visit will offer insights into the latest technologies used in the SMEs landscape and e-commerce, encourage the sharing of experiences and best practices in digital transformation, as well as provide networking opportunities for the Emirati and Japanese SMEs participating in the exhibition.

The UAE and Japan share distinguished and historical relations at all levels, particularly on the economic front. Last year, 23 agreements and memorandums of understanding were signed to enhance cooperation between the two countries in trade, investment, energy, renewable energy, industry, advanced technology, AI, space, health, transport, shipping, environment, and the circular economy.





