Qatar Reaffirms Firm Stance In Support Of A Political Solution To Libyan Crisis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of State at the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met yesterday with Acting Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) H E Stephanie Khoury, who is visiting the country. The meeting discussed the latest developments in Libya and ways to enhance the work of the UNSMIL in order to achieve lasting peace and stability in the country. During the meeting, H E the of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed Qatar's firm stance in support of a solution to the Libyan crisis in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and all peaceful solutions that preserve Libyas unity, stability, and sovereignty.