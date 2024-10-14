15Th Edition Of Milipol Qatar To Start On Oct 29

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Under the esteemed patronage of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the of Interior is set to organise the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar at the Doha and Center from October 29 to 31 under the theme“Technology in the Service of Security.”

Milipol Qatar is one of the region's most significant exhibitions dedicated to homeland security and safety. It brings together security policymakers, academics, leaders, and officials to discuss solutions for tackling security threats on land, sea, air, and in cyberspace.

The exhibition will feature participation from numerous international exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in security, safety, and prevention technologies and systems.

In preparation for the 2024 edition, Chairman of Milipol Qatar Maj Gen Nasser bin Fahd Al Thani stated Milipol Qatar 2024 will demonstrate Qatar's commitment to leveraging advanced technological capabilities to address the increasing security challenges.

He added that the event will serve as a global platform for showcasing innovative tools and solutions while fostering discussions on the latest security trends and technologies.

Milipol Qatar 2024 aligns with Qatar's growing security needs in line with the security objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. The event will also feature an international conference and security seminars that cover a range of topics, including fire safety, rescue operations, challenges in protecting high-rise buildings, advancements in fire prevention methods, and enhancing road safety and security.

The exhibition will also focus on cybersecurity, AI, and cyber threats, with discussions centered on adopting physical and cybersecurity measures to protect critical infrastructure, utilizing modern technology for smart and safe cities, and developing forensic sciences used in investigations.