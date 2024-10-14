Four Houses, 10 Shops Damaged In Massive Fire In North Kashmir's Gurez

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that fire started from a shop in Dawar market and quickly spread to other structures.

“Soon after the incident fire tender rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire. However, by the time it was brought under control, at least 10 shops and four residential houses were destroyed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Army, in a post on X said:“In a swift response to twin fire incidents at Gujran and Dawar villages in Gurez, ChinarWarriors immediately responded with its Quick Reaction Teams alongwith fire fighting equipments to doze the raging fire and take control of the adverse situation. Prompt reaction of the Army and Fire Department saved precious lives and prevented loss to property, which was applauded by the local citizens”.

Member of Parliament Sheikh Rashid also visited the fire victims and donated one-month salary as assistance.

