Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Earns ₹22 Crore On Sunday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vettaiyan Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan 's action drama is performing well at the box office. According to tracker Sacnilk, the movie earned an estimated ₹22.25 crore on Sunday. The movie witnessed a slight drop in its Sunday compared to ₹26.75 crore earned on Saturday.

| Vettaiyan BO Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth starrer earns ₹26 cr on Saturday

The total box office collection (India Net) of Vettaiyan after the fourth day remained at ₹104.8 crore, according to Sacnilk. Here's the detailed report on Vettaiyan Box Office Collection Day 4.

Vettaiyan Box Office Collection day 4

The movie earned an estimated ₹22.25 crore on Monday after registering a 16.45% drop in its collection from the previous day. On Sunday, the movie had an overall 57.25% Tamil occupancy. The movie received a lukewarm reaction from the Hindi-speaking audience, as the movie's Hindi occupancy remained at 19.75%on Sunday, October 13, 2024.

| What to watch this week: 'Vettaiyan', 'Stree 2'

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Vettaiyan crossed $2 million gross mark in North America and is aiming to earn gross ₹200 crore worldwide by Monday.

“Vettaiyan crosses the $2 Million gross mark in North America.. Thalaivar 's 7th $2 Million movie in the region.. The Most by an Actor from the South Indian Industry,” read an X post by Ramesh Bala.

The movie performed significantly well in the first three days after its release, especially among the Tamil audience. Rajinikanth's movie has joined the list of top five Tamil grosser of 2024 on its second day, reported Hindustan Times.

| Viral Video: Indian chess star Gukesh dances to Rajinikanth's 'Manasilayo' About Vettaiyan

TJ Gnanave helms the movie, which is produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions. In addition to Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the movie also features Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character named Sathyadev. In the film, his dialogue, "Justice delayed is justice denied; justice hurried is justice buried," indicates his opposition to encounter killings.

The movie is the thirteenth venture of Lyca Productions and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. The movie's music has been composed by Aniudh Ravichander.