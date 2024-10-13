JAF Thwarts Drug Smuggling Attempt Using Drone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Southern Military Zone foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs using a drone early Sunday morning from the western frontier.

A military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF) said that Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Zone, in coordination with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, thwarted the drone smuggling attempt.

The rules of engagement were applied, and the drone was brought down inside the Jordanian territory, the source said in a JAF statement.

The confiscated items were handed over to relevant authorities.

The source stressed that JAF remains committed to dealing with any threat along the border with full strength and determination, and to preventing any attempts to deliver these drugs into the Kingdom.