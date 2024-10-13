Panama National Police Ordered A Health And Physical Condition Review Of All Police Officers
Police must get in shape to fight crime. No more doughnut shops. President José Raúl Mulino recently launched Operation Panama 3.0 which includes the deployment of Police officers in critical areas of Panama and San Miguelito. The National Police ordered all its units to undergo a review of their health and physical condition in order to meet the requirements in the exercise of their functions of providing security and patrolling. The instruction appearing in the general order of the day of the National Police requires officers of all directorates, zones and their dependencies to obtain a certification from the Medical Board accrediting their operational condition or not.
