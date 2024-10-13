Isla Colón In The Province Of Bocas Del Toro Installed 80 QR Codes For Visitor Safety

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Above is a picture of Bocas del Toro. The picture below is Carenero Island, in the province of Bocas del Toro. The National reported that 80 QR codes were installed at points visited by tourists on Isla Colón, in the province of Bocas del Toro, in order to ensure the safety of visitors. In a statement, the entity reported that the plan is being carried out through the Police and the QR codes were installed in different hotels, businesses and docks on Isla Colón. It is highlighted that the initiative provides tourists with the appropriate information on key recommendations by scanning them, thus facilitating information in English and Spanish.

“This is so that tourists, both national and foreign, can scan the code when visiting us to receive all the security recommendations when traveling in the Isla Colón archipelago,” said the head of the tourist police of Isla Colón, José Gómez. In addition, it was reported that police officers are visiting these businesses and places in order to guide the owners on joint actions in terms of prevention. In recent weeks, the province's tourism sector has been impacted by the death of a Spanish tourist, Eneritz Argintxona Fraile, whose body was found on July 26 on Carenero Island, in the province of Bocas del Toro.

Update on the Eneritz Argintxona Fraile case: Two men were arrested and charged with homicide and robbery. The Attorney General's office announced on their @PGN Panama X account the capture of a 20-year-old suspect presumed to be linked to the murder. In a news article, he was known as“Cholito”. “Leche,” the first suspect, 39 years-old, had his hearing in court. The second subject was finally located and detained. A funeral mass was held for Eneritz in her hometown parish in the Spanish Basque Country.