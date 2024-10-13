The UWI New Academic Dress To Be Unveiled At 2024 Graduation Ceremonies

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of the West Indies (The UWI) celebrates its rich Caribbean legacy and continued evolution as an independent university, as it takes one step closer to a complete break from colonial ties.

The institution's 2024 graduation ceremonies will include the unveiling of a new collection of academic regalia (gowns), significantly redesigned for the first time in seven and a half decades.

The redesign reflects a consultative process that engaged the University community, ensuring that the gowns resonate with the spirit of contemporary Caribbean society. They now feature vibrant, eye-catching designs as a tribute to the region's colours, textures, and culture with the creative input of staff members Dr Rajeev Venugopal and Dara Jordan-Brown, who conceptualised and sketched the bespoke pattern and a talented Jamaican fashion designer, Tonycia Jarrett who designed the full suite of regalia.

The gowns also contain significant elements of the University's brand identity, represent its dedication to sustainability and were manufactured here in the region by Donald Mirander (Rednarim) from fabric that is more suitable to the tropical climate.

The collection proudly celebrates UWI's Caribbean identity and independence from colonial ties. Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles sees this critical step as part of the institution's unique and multi-part journey of decolonisation.

The economic historian said:

“The story of The UWI's academic dress parallels its history. We celebrated our 75th Diamond Jubilee anniversary, knowing we were entering a significant new era. It is one where we stand proudly Caribbean. The new regalia is both symbolic and significant. We have stripped off another layer of the cloak of colonialism.”

In 2019, the collegial endorsement from the Royal Family and the Privy Council to shift the powers of the Office of the Visitor to the Honourable Justice Rolston Fitzherbert Nelson, a position previously held by Her Majesty the Queen of England was another significant milestone in the journey. The envisioned final step is for The UWI to enjoy a similar status to other regional bodies centred upon the Treaty of Chaguaramas, such as CARICOM, a shift in power to grant its degrees as an intrinsically Caribbean institution.

When The UWI came into being in 1962 under the Royal Charter and Statutes there was also the need for its own distinctive academic dress. The University, at that time adopted the Chancellor's gown as its first official academic dress. It was first worn by Princess Alice, Countess of Athlone, The UWI's first Chancellor. The collection of regalia for principal officers that followed has served the institution to present day.

The carefully managed process for redesigning The UWI's academic dress started with University Senate approval in 2019 and was led by a subcommittee chaired by University Registrar Dr Maurice D. Smith. In 2021, the university finance and general purposes committee gave its stamp of approval, stipulating that the gowns were to be made in the Caribbean. The University community was then engaged and shared insights which closely informed the 2024 regalia designs.

Traditionally, graduation and other formal ceremonies commence with an academic procession and/or Chancellor's procession. This year, the University community and onlookers will witness a special display of 'the spirit of Caribbean-ness' in the Graduation processions as principal officers don the new regalia.

The 2024 graduation ceremonies run from October 12 through November 9, 2024, across The UWI's five campuses.

Read more about the story of our redesigned academic regalia at uwi/regaliaredesign









The post The UWI new academic dress to be unveiled at 2024 graduation ceremonies appeared first on Caribbean News Global .