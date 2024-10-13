Heavy Rains Sweep Houses In Azerbaijan's Hajigabul As Rainfall Gets Intense
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
In Hajigabul, hundreds of private houses and yards have been
flooded due to incessant rains. The power executive committee of
the region says "The problem of water purification will be solved
in two to three days."
According to the committee, more than 500 private residential
houses and backyards were flooded since rainfall was intense
yesterday morning. Currently, the crew of the Internal Ministry is
engaged in the process of removing the accumulated flood waters in
the yards. For this, water pumps have been installed in the
yards.
As a result of the natural disaster, there were interruptions in
the power supply. However, the power supply has already been
restored.
"I think that in two or three days the water in the yards will
be removed and people will return to normal life," said the head of
the executive.
