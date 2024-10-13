Jordan Moves To Boost Digital Exports With Tax Exemptions On Service Exports Until 2033

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 13 (Petra) -- The has approved key amendments aimed at exempting the net income from the export of several services from income tax until the end of 2033, a move that leaders say will enhance the country's digital and global competitiveness.Haitham Ruwajbeh, Representative of the Information and Communications (ICT) sector at the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, emphasized that these amendments, passed by the Cabinet on Saturday, signal the government's commitment to strengthening the business environment and attracting investment in key sectors, particularly ICT.During its meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, the Cabinet approved the rationale for amending the system of exempting export profits on goods and services from income tax for 2024. The amendment has now been referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for further legislative procedures.Ruwajbeh praised the strategic importance of this decision, noting that the exemption of net income from services such as IT, economic studies, legal and engineering consultancy, and arbitration will drive innovation and encourage companies to expand into new markets."This decision reflects the government's vision of creating a business-friendly environment that fosters investment, supports innovation, and promotes growth in the ICT sector," Ruwajbeh said.He highlighted the exemption of international arbitration services and online services as part of the government's effort to attract foreign companies to establish regional offices in Jordan, thereby boosting the local economy and generating more job opportunities.He further stated that these amendments will improve Jordan's export balance and provide much-needed employment opportunities, particularly given the growing significance of the digital sector. The exemptions will also enhance the ability of Jordanian companies to compete on the global stage."These changes are not just financial measures but a call for the private sector to invest in the future and explore new horizons in the world of digital services," Ruwajbeh added.He reiterated that, in line with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision, the country aims to position itself as a regional hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurial solutions, providing scalable digital services to the region and supporting digital transformation initiatives across neighboring countries.