Yin Ruoning Becomes First Chinese Golfer To Claim LPGA Shanghai Title

(MENAFN- IANS) Shanghai, Oct 13 (IANS) World No. 4 Yin Ruoning of China triumphed at the 2024 Buick LPGA Shanghai at the Qizhong Garden Club on Sunday, becoming the first local player to win the title in the tournament's history.

Yin finished with a remarkable four-round total of 263 strokes, 25 under par. Japan's Mao Saigo and Kim Sei-young of South Korea tied for second place.

Yin surged up the leaderboard during the third round on Saturday, making eight birdies and an eagle to move second, trailing Saigo by just one stroke, Xinhua reported.

On the final day, Yin birdied the first and fifth holes to take the lead by one stroke. She maintained her momentum on the back nine, where she collected six more birdies. She sealed her victory with a birdie putt on the final hole, giving her a six-stroke win and her fourth LPGA title.

"Winning at home has always been a goal of mine, and the trophy means a lot to me," said Yin in tears after the match. "Today is a day I will remember for a long time. I want to thank my team, my fans, my parents. Thank you for your support."

Yin highlighted the importance of the 11th hole, which she birdied. "I think that birdie was the turning point today, which gave me a lot of confidence to keep on. My goal was to finish 23 under par. I think I can reward myself with a dessert," she added.

Saigo finished with 269 strokes in total, 19 under par, carding two birdies and one bogey on Sunday. Kim recovered from a double bogey to card a birdie on the 18th hole for a tying second place.

The Buick LPGA Shanghai, held from October 10 to 13, is the first of four LPGA Tour events which will be contested in Asia over the next few weeks. The tournament has a total purse of 2.1 million U.S. dollars and 500 points in Race to the CME Globe.