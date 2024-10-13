New Haven Barracks / RFA Violation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
-p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5004748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 10/13/24, 0328 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Shoreham
VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Rodrigo Cardosodelima
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/13/24 at approximately 0328 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a male refusing to leave a residence located on Main Street in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Rodrigo Cardosodelima (44) of Shoreham, VT was in violation of an abuse prevention order by coming within 300 feet of the residence, and refusing to leave. Cardosodelima was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cardosodelima was held on $500 bail per order of the court with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/24, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN13102024003118003196ID1108774115
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.