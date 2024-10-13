New Haven Barracks / RFA Violation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) -p alt="" border="0" src="=s320">

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5004748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 10/13/24, 0328 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Shoreham

VIOLATION: Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Rodrigo Cardosodelima

AGE: 44

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shoreham, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/13/24 at approximately 0328 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a male refusing to leave a residence located on Main Street in the Town of Shoreham. Investigation revealed Rodrigo Cardosodelima (44) of Shoreham, VT was in violation of an abuse prevention order by coming within 300 feet of the residence, and refusing to leave. Cardosodelima was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Cardosodelima was held on $500 bail per order of the court with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on the following business day.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/14/24, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Center

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

