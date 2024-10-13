Zscaler to Empowers Organizations with Zero Trust Exchange™ at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- Golin Mena) Zscaler’s zero trust architecture and AI innovations enable organizations to secure, simplify, and transform their business

Dubai, October 6, 2024 – Zscaler, Inc., the leader in cloud security, today announced its presence at GITEX Global from 14 - 18th of October 2024 as a Bronze sponsor, under the theme “Zero Trust meets AI”. Being a pioneer of zero trust, Zscaler is also co-sponsoring GITEX Valley’s CISO Lounge, one of the most powerful communities for chief information security officers and cybersecurity professionals.

Zscaler is now combining its Zero Trust Exchange™ platform with AI engines to enable businesses to securely simplify and transform their businesses for a competitive advantage in a cloud-based world. The highly integrated security platform is able to expertly secure users by preventing and predicting cyberthreats and data loss while providing fast and reliable connectivity to apps from anywhere. Workloads and OT/IoT devices are secured through cloud native application protection and privileged access via zero trust connectivity.

“With its full spectrum security coverage, Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™ is the purpose-built cybersecurity platform that organizations of all sizes can trust across their business,” said Brian Marvin, SVP at Zscaler EMEA. “Just as some organizations standardize on the platforms they use for HR, ERP, CRM and Workflow, now they can extend this standardization to their cyber security to securely transform their business.”

The power of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform spans the following focus areas, which will be demonstrated on the showfloor of the Dubai World Trade Center in Hall 23 Cyber Valley, stand H23-C25:

- Zscaler Business Analytics leverages 500 trillion daily signals to provide actionable insights that help reduce cyber risk, improve employee digital experience, and optimize SaaS and office space usage.

- Zscaler Cyberthreat Protection takes a holistic approach to protect users, workloads and devices. Built on the principle of least privilege, Zscaler’s proxy architecture enables full TLS/SSL inspection at scale, with connections brokered between users and applications based on identity, context, and business policies.

- Zscaler Data Protection secures all data types across all channels with the power of AI via the unified security platform to prevent the loss of sensitive data.

- Zero Trust Networking eliminates routing complexity, reduces operational overhead, and stops lateral movement across all locations.

“The fast pace of digital transformation in the Middle East and North Africa, which happens across applications, networks, and security, requires a new, more secure and faster architecture. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform is more than just another security solution; it’s actually built to get organizations ready for a cloud-first world by eliminating old legacy point technologies, all while securely connecting individual users, devices, and applications.” said Saeed Agha, VP EMEA Emerging Markets. “Zscaler's vision from day one has been to create a world in which the exchange of information is always seamless and secure.”

On top of witnessing first-hand the benefits that Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform brings to the region's businesses, GITEX Global attendees will also have a unique chance to get a front-row view of the trailblazing cloud innovations that drive secure digital transformation from Bill Lapp, CTO - Go to Market at Zscaler. On October 16th, Bill will take the Cybersecurity Stage to discuss industry-defining AI breakthroughs, alarming cybersecurity findings, the latest in intelligent connectivity technology, groundbreaking sustainability developments, and much more.

Highly Scalable and Resilient Cloud Operations

The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ is an in-line cloud-native cybersecurity platform that delivers comprehensive security for users, devices, workloads and applications. It is built on the principle of least-privileged access to establish trust based on user identity and context—including location, device, application, and content—and then creates secure, direct user-to-app, app-to-app, and machine-to-machine connections. Zscaler operates the largest security cloud in the world, serving 8,600+ customers and 47+ million users, processing over half a trillion daily transactions and health performance and security metrics.

The platform has recently surpassed 500 billion daily transactions of customers secured by the Zscaler cloud. This milestone underscores the extensive scalability, resilience and trust customers have in Zscaler's platform, which enables organizations to securely connect users, devices, and applications in any location. The massive volume of high-quality data derived from the transactions feeds Zscaler’s vast AI security data lake allowing Zscaler to teach AI and generative AI engines to not only predict breaches, but also recommend policies to deliver superior threat detection, prevention and response.





