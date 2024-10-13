Annual inflation rate in Germany stands at 1.6 percent in September

(MENAFN) Germany's annual inflation rate decreased to 1.6 percent in September, down from 1.9 percent in both August and July, according to data released by the federal statistical office, Destatis. This decline marks a significant shift in the inflation trend, as the last time inflation was lower than the current rate was more than three years ago, specifically in February 2021 when it recorded 1.5 percent.



The notable drop in inflation is largely attributed to a significant decline in energy prices, which have experienced a year-on-year decrease of 7.6 percent in September. This reduction in energy costs has played a crucial role in easing the overall inflationary pressures within the economy, contributing to the lower annual inflation rate compared to previous months.



Despite the decline in overall inflation, certain price increases in the services sector have counterbalanced some of the downward pressure. The rising costs of services remain above the average, continuing to exert upward pressure on inflation. This reflects a complex dynamic within the economy, where different sectors experience varying inflationary trends.



Overall, the latest figures from Destatis highlight the ongoing challenges and shifts in Germany's economic landscape, particularly in relation to energy prices and service costs. As the country navigates these changes, the trends in inflation will continue to be closely monitored to assess their implications for economic policy and consumer behavior.

