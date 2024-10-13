The Best Forex Trading Apps According to Real User Reviews

(MENAFN- journoresearch) A new study has revealed the best apps for forex trading according to direct users' feedback and reviews on App Stores, with FBS taking the top spot.

Online trading and investing experts at InvestinGoalanalyzed 38 App Store review terms consisting of both positive and negative feedback for a range of forex trading apps. Each app was awarded a score out of ten for each phrase, ten being the best, and an index score was created to determine the ranking.

FBS ranks at the top, with a score of 66.29. The app had a total of 2,003 reviews, with 24 calling the site "intuitive", 21 saying it's "user friendly", and a further 15 labeling it as "secure".

Coming in second is TD Ameritrade, with a score of 56.70. The app also ranked second for positive feedback, with a score of 68.02; out of 1,868 reviews, the site had 145 mentioning "easy to use", 55 said it was "useful", and 37 more with people saying they'd "highly recommend".

Third in the ranking is ActivTrades, with a score of 56.19. Out of 111 reviews, there were seven labelling the app as "easy to use" and five calling it "intuitive". ActivTrades ranked second for the fewest negative comments, with a score of 98.68.

FXTM places fourth, with a score of 54.33. The app had 98 reviews, with three saying it was "user friendly" and another review calling the app "comprehensive".

In fifth comes IG Markets, with a score of 52.71. Of the 147 reviews, IG Markets scored a staggering 99.73 for low negative feedback, coming out as the app with the least negative comments in the study.

Plus500 comes in sixth, with a score of 52.64. Out of 9,593 reviews, Plus500 ranked first for positive feedback, scoring 71.46 and showcasing an incredible 326 comments calling the site "easy to use".

Seventh on the list is Pepperstone, with a score of 50.98. The app ranked fourth for the fewest negative comments, with a score of 91.87, as well as 12 reviews labelling it "easy to use".

Admirals ranks eighth, with a score of 50.18. Of the 84 reviews, Admirals ranked third for the fewest negative comments, with an impressive score of 98.35.

In ninth place is Oanda, with a score of 49.97. The app had 2,331 reviews, with 60 calling the site "useful", 34 saying it was "user friendly", and a further 20 labeling it "intuitive".

Landing the tenth spot is Vantage, with a score of 49.82. Out of 314 reviews, Vantage ranked seventh for positive feedback and received eight reviews calling the app "easy to use".







