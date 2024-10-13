Trip.com Group to highlight the role of travel in fostering human connections in an increasingly digitally linked world at SuperBridge Summit 2024

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 October 2024: In line with its commitment to fostering economic growth and empowerment through constant innovation, TripGroup will share its vision for the future of travel and showcase its pioneering efforts to revolutionise the travel experience at the SuperBridge Summit 2024. TripGroup will also serve as the event’s title partner, highlighting its dedication to driving collaboration within the sector.

This collaboration is particularly significant and timely, given the insights from the World Travel and Tourism Council's Economic Impact Survey 2024, which reveals that the UAE tourism sector contributed 11.7 percent to the GDP in 2023 and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. With over 809,000 jobs supported — around 1 in 9 jobs in the UAE — TripGroup’s involvement underscores the essential role of tourism in contributing to the economy and highlights the need for innovative solutions to enhance the travel experience.

As an industry leader, TripGroup pioneers and leverages cutting-edge solutions which are redefining how people travel. At the SuperBridge Summit 2024, it will contribute by sharing its expertise and innovative solutions, with the aim of working collaboratively to drive the future of travel and empower communities worldwide. Through this partnership, TripGroup seeks to connect with partners and peers to enhance the customer experience, share innovations and trends that are transforming the sector, and to shape a shared vision for the future of travel.

TripGroup will host an exclusive session at the summit titled ‘Human Connections in the Digital Age’, led by Jane Sun, CEO of TripGroup. Against the backdrop of unprecedented digital connectivity, this session will examine the enduring importance of genuine human connections and interactions, and discuss how large-scale global events can contribute to fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Jane Sun, CEO of TripGroup, stated: ‘At TripGroup, our mission is to pursue the perfect trip for a better world. We are thrilled to support the SuperBridge Summit 2024 in its efforts to drive collaboration and innovation towards this goal. We eagerly anticipate sharing our vision and initiatives with industry peers. Through continuous investment and innovation, we aim to shape an exciting and prosperous future for travel together.’

TripGroup utilises cutting-edge solutions to enhance travel experiences. For instance, the adoption of an innovative live-streaming model has set new industry standards in enhancing engagement with customers, and has achieved over 2.1 billion cumulative views since its launch in 2020.

The leading one-stop travel service provider has also leveraged emerging technologies and innovative solutions to boost its customer service. By integrating artificial intelligence to handle routine requests, according to the TripGroup Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2023, the company has saved 500,000 hours of waiting time for customers in 2023. Similarly, its AI assistant, TripGenie, has addressed over 1 million enquiries since its launch in 2023.

Vanessa Xu, Co-Founder of SuperBridge Council, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with TripGroup for the SuperBridge Summit 2024. The brand’s steadfast dedication to innovation to serve advancement of human connectivity align seamlessly with the summit’s mission to foster growth economically and socially, and to contribute to betterment of the world for next generations across people.’

The SuperBridge Summit, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council will be held on 15-16 October 2024 at the One&Only One Za’abeel Hotel, Dubai. The second edition of the summit held under the theme ‘Innovate for Next Gen,’ will explore a variety of factors influencing the direction of the world economy.





