Volkswagen Passenger Cars India delivered 131 cars on the Auspicious Occasion of Navaratri in Hyderabad, Telangana

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru: Volkswagen India has announced mega-deliveries of its most loved cars in Hyderabad, Telangana. Celebrating the auspicious occasion of Navaratri, the brand delivered 131 cars to its customers, showcasing the trust and excitement surrounding Volkswagen. This mega delivery underscores the brand’s commitment to providing exceptional customer experiences and highlights its strong acceptance in the Telangana market.



With the festive season well underway in India, Volkswagen has been committed to driving customer excitement through its annual festive extravaganza – Volksfest that entails exciting offers and customer benefits for a limited period of time. With a strong heritage of over one and a half decades in India, the brand has continued to deliver exceptional cars that epitomize the thrill of driving. With Volksfest 2024, the brand has taken the festivities closer to where customers are, with curated activities and event zones across malls in 14 major metropolitans of India.



The brand has also launched the much awaited Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport in October this year. Both new variants of the Virtus personify customer aspirations in an aesthetically enhanced avatar with a distinctly styled black theme. Along with this, the brand has also introduced an enhanced feature package for the Taigun GT Line while reinvigorating the line structure with the introduction of a new Highline Plus variant for both India 2.0 cars, thereby giving customers more for less with a highly accessible price point.





