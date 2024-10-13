Erdogan says Türkiye, Serbia to enhance efforts to maximize business collaboration

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that Türkiye and Serbia will intensify efforts to maximize cooperation between their business communities. Speaking at a Türkiye-Serbia Business Forum in Belgrade alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Erdogan highlighted the significant potential for collaboration in sectors such as health, energy, and information and communication technology, particularly in the defense industry.



Erdogan emphasized the importance of increasing dialogue between the two nations, especially regarding defense industry initiatives. He also expressed Türkiye's willingness to collaborate with Serbia on projects aligned with the EU Green Deal and Digital Europe.



Noting the presence of approximately 850 Turkish companies operating in Serbia, Erdogan remarked on the growing investments from these companies, which have created jobs and increased their added value from USD1 million to USD405 million over the past 12 years. He stated that Turkish firms employ around 9,600 people in Serbia and that contractors have completed 95 projects, generating a business volume exceeding USD1 billion.



Regarding bilateral trade, Erdogan pointed out the significant progress made between the two countries, with trade volume reaching a record USD2 billion for two consecutive years. He indicated that achieving the total trade figure for 2023 within the first nine months of 2024 reflects a strengthening momentum, with the ultimate goal of reaching a USD5 billion trade volume. Erdogan also invited Serbian entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities in Türkiye, stating that the door is "wide open" for them.

