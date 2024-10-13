Dubai Hospitality Network announces EMEA Stakeholder Conference in November

(MENAFN) The Hospitality Network has announced the upcoming EMEA Stakeholder Conference, set to take place from November 5-7, 2024, at Lapita, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Autograph Collection. This event will invite over 700 senior leaders and influencers from the hotel and real estate sectors across the EMEA region to engage in discussions about emerging trends and the challenges currently facing these industries.



The tourism, hospitality, and real estate sectors in the Middle East are experiencing significant growth, driven by substantial investments in infrastructure and a booming tourism market. For instance, Dubai's tourism sector welcomed a record 9.31 million visitors in the first half of this year, reflecting an 8.9 percent increase from the same period in 2023. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is working to enhance its tourism infrastructure with a goal of attracting 150 million visitors by 2030, up from its previous target of 100 million.



As these sectors continue to evolve, the EMEA Stakeholders Conference will serve as a platform for industry leaders to address the challenges and opportunities ahead. Discussions will focus on supporting sustainable practices, utilizing advanced technology, and fostering innovation, which are vital for the sector's growth. Participants, including hoteliers, mega-project developers, and consultants, will share their expertise and insights to promote knowledge exchange.



Martina Bjorkenauer, Managing Director of The Hospitality Network, expressed enthusiasm about the event, stating that it will provide an excellent opportunity for decision-makers from the hospitality and real estate sectors across EMEA to network and learn from industry experts. She emphasized that collaboration and knowledge sharing are essential for driving growth and progress in this rapidly expanding region.

