Saudi Arabia Condemns Israeli Decision To Turn UNRWA Headquarters Into Settlement Outpost

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has voiced its strongest condemnation of the decision of the Israeli authorities to confiscate the land on which the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) is located in occupied Jerusalem, and to convert the site into a settlement outpost.

The Saudi of Foreign Affairs confirmed its rejection of Israel's blatant and ongoing violations of international laws and resolutions, without consequence.

The Ministry also condemned Israels systematic and military targeting of UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, which endangers the lives of their staff.

The Ministry expressed Saudi Arabias support for UNRWA in its humanitarian mission to assist Palestinian refugees.

