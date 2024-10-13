KFSHRC’s Genomic Center Leads Pioneering Preventive Programs in Fetal Care

(MENAFN- Epress release) Riyadh

KFSHRC is at the forefront of innovative medical solutions for fetal care, offering comprehensive services ranging from preventative screenings to advanced surgical interventions. These measures are designed to protect fetal health, improve the chances of average growth, and reduce the risk of congenital disorders, ensuring the well-being of both mothers and fetuses.

The Preventive Fetal Screening Program is a cornerstone of maternal and fetal care, focusing on families with hereditary diseases. By detecting potential genetic disorders early in pregnancy, the program enables doctors to intervene and manage challenges within a limited timeframe, safeguarding the fetus's health.

More than 1,500 families benefit from this service annually, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Centre for Genomic Medicine and the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. This partnership provides effective preventive solutions to address the growing complexities of genetic disorder diagnosis.

The Fetal Diagnosis and Therapy Program offers treatment for various complex medical conditions, including Twin-to-Twin Transfusion Syndrome, Twin Reversed Arterial Perfusion Syndrome, and congenital diseases of the lungs, diaphragm, brain, and spinal cord. Interventions such as needles or endoscopy are used to alleviate these conditions, while fetal anemia is treated through intrauterine blood transfusions.

Recently, KFSHRC successfully performed a groundbreaking fetal endoscopic surgery to repair a spinal cord defect in a 26-week-old fetus. This procedure, a first in the Middle East, involved making small incisions in the uterus and repairing the defect under ultrasound guidance. The newborn was later delivered naturally at 36 weeks in good health.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) has garnered international acclaim. It has been ranked as the top Academic Medical Centre in the Middle East and Africa for two consecutive years and is among the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers. Additionally, KFSHRC has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, has been included in the list of the world's best 250 hospitals, and has been named one of the World's Best Smart Hospitals for 2025. Visit KFSHRC.edu





MENAFN13102024006549014258ID1108773451