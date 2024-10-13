Qualcomm Unveils the Networking Pro A7 Elite Platform, the First Commercial Platform to Revolutionize Networking Connectivity with Edge AI

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

Dubai - UAE – October 10, 2024 - Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a global leader in wireless technology innovation, today announced the launch of the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite, a groundbreaking wireless networking platform set to transform how people will experience their networks with edge AI integration. Leveraging an AI co-processor with 40 TOPS of NPU processing power, the platform delivers elevated Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and networking performance, while also equipping connected devices with powerful and centralized generative AI processing capabilities.

This transformative integration of computing power into the network unlocks opportunities for operators and enterprises to deploy innovative applications and services in areas such as security and surveillance, energy management and automation, personalized virtual assistants, aging in place and health monitoring among others. Edge AI can enhance privacy by processing sensitive information on the gateway, while enabling personalization through contextualized understanding of the environment and immediacy through near real-time responses. This approach unlocks the power of advanced AI for more devices, even legacy ones, enabling a more reliable and harmonized user experience across connected devices.

“With the Networking Pro A7 Elite, we proudly launch the AI networking era, a continuation of our long focus on the most valuable applications and use cases for our customers and their users,” said Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The Networking Pro A7 Elite integrates key elements – from broadband to antenna – including 10G Fiber, 5G, Ethernet, RF-Front End modules, and filters into one integrated platform. This class of gateways and routers brings transformative AI processing capabilities to not only manage the modern demands of the most dynamic Wi-Fi 7 networks, but also give rise to a new generation of generative AI-powered services that can be more seamless, responsive, personalized, and privacy-rich.”

The platform, designed with developers and ecosystem partners in mind, accelerates market entry and fosters AI-enhanced application development through access to the Qualcomm AI Hub where developers can create new applications and experiences, highlighting Qualcomm Technologies’ dedication to tech innovation and excellence.

This new era of AI networking for Wi-Fi routers, mesh systems, broadband gateways, and access points, fueled by the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite, is already garnering global industry support:

“AI holds tremendous potential and will require a robust network with advanced technology,” said Justin Colwell, Executive Vice President, Connectivity Technology, Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. “Throughout each part of our network and into the home via our Advanced WiFi platform, we are fully enabled to support these demands. Qualcomm Technologies’ continued innovation in this space will help us shape and support the future of AI-powered solutions.”



“AI applications and use cases are changing how people work and organizations conduct business. One thing hasn’t changed, though, and that is a reliable, secure network must be the foundation for successful AI adoption,” said Matthew Landry, VP, Meraki Networking & Cisco Wireless. “Wi-Fi 7 and AI create countless innovation opportunities, and the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite pushes our industry forward. We’re excited to continue to work together to enable our customers to adopt the very best in wireless networking technology.”



Matt Hughes, Home Product Director, EE “At EE we are very excited about the possibilities Wi-Fi 7 and AI in the Home, powered by experts such as Qualcomm Technologies, will unlock. Being able to provide high-speed resilient connectivity throughout the home that can respond and adapt to how it is being used will allow us to enhance existing services, create entirely new ones, and deliver a much more relevant and personal service to every household.”



“This new edge AI concept aligns with our vision for providing transformational WiFi experiences for consumers and businesses alike,” said David Henry, President and General Manager of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. “As a leading provider of innovative and secure solutions for people to connect and manage their digital lives, NETGEAR is always at the forefront of the latest technologies, including generative AI, to unlock new opportunities for our customers. We look forward to collaborating with Qualcomm on future generations of networking devices.”



“Qualcomm’s pioneering inclusion of powerful AI capabilities in the home gateway represents an exciting step forward in the evolution of broadband technology,” said Gino Dion, Head of the Nokia Fixed Networks Innovation Solutions team. “It's a leap forward that potentially unlocks limitless possibilities, facilitating the creation of innovative, AI-powered solutions for the home ecosystem.”



“Wi-Fi access points are the gateways to the internet and are at the heart of connected experiences within the home,” said Phil Solis, Research Director at IDC. “It is exciting to see Wi-Fi gateways, like the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Elite platform, evolving into AI edge platforms. This transformation bridges the gap between cloud AI and on-device AI, paving the way for a new stage of innovation in smart home devices, their user interfaces, integration, and applications. This evolution also opens up new business models for service providers, marking a significant milestone in the advancement of home networking technology.”

The Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Series is currently sampling and will be featured by Qualcomm Technologies at Network X in Paris from October 8-10, where we will be showcasing our latest innovations in networking and connectivity, including Edge AI applications. For more information on Qualcomm Technologies’ presence at Network X, please visit the website or stop by the booth for hands-on experiences (Expo Hall, Stand A13). For more information about the Qualcomm Networking Pro A7 Series, please visit the product page.



About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.



Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated.





MENAFN13102024007469016123ID1108773432