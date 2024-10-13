Jewish School In Canada Targeted By Gunfire For Second Time

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A Jewish school in Toronto was targeted by gunfire yesterday for the second time this year, according to police, amid a surge in antisemitic in Canada following the onset of the war in Gaza.

No one was when shots were fired from a vehicle at 4 a.m. at the Bais Chaya Mushka girls' school, causing only a broken window, authorities reported.

The school in Toronto's North York area was targeted in a similar shooting in May, and believe the two incidents are connected.

Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau expressed being“very disturbed” by the attack, which occurred during Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism. He added,“My heart goes out to the students, staff, and parents who must be terrified and hurting today,” in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canadian stated,“Antisemitism is a hateful and dangerous form of hatred, and we will not allow it to continue.”

Reports indicate that anti-Jewish actions in Canada more than doubled between 2022 and 2023, following increased tensions in the Middle East.

Similar reports from around the world, including European countries, show that hiding Jewish identity and feeling unsafe have become part of the reality of Jewish life.

The increasing frequency of antisemitic incidents, both in Canada and globally, highlights the urgent need for stronger measures to combat this dangerous form of hatred.

Moreover, the rise in antisemitism, especially in connection with international political tensions, underlines the importance of addressing the root causes of hatred and fostering understanding and tolerance among different communities.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram