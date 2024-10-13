Counselling Provides Vital Insights On Courses, Career Choices: KU VC

The varsity's Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) and the Students' Counselling and Guidance Cell (SCGC), Public Relations Centre (PRC) entrusted with undertaking the campaign, Thursday, organised an event at Degree College (GDC), Tangdhar, Karnah.

The event brought together experts from various fields to offer valuable insights on different academic courses, career planning and online education and the varied career opportunities in different sectors.

In her message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to equipping students with the necessary tools to make informed career decisions.

“At KU, our aim is not only to impart academic knowledge but to guide students in confronting the challenges of today's competitive job market. Such sessions offer clarity and direction, bridging the gap between aspirations and reality,” she said.