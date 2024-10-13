Counselling Provides Vital Insights On Courses, Career Choices: KU VC

The varsity's Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) and the Students' Counselling and Guidance Cell (SCGC), Public Relations Centre (PRC) entrusted with undertaking the campaign, Thursday, organised an event at government Degree College (GDC), Tangdhar, Karnah.
The event brought together experts from various fields to offer valuable insights on different academic courses, career planning and online education and the varied career opportunities in different sectors.
In her message, KU Vice Chancellor, Prof Nilofar Khan, reaffirmed the institution's commitment to equipping students with the necessary tools to make informed career decisions.
“At KU, our aim is not only to impart academic knowledge but to guide students in confronting the challenges of today's competitive job market. Such sessions offer clarity and direction, bridging the gap between aspirations and reality,” she said.
Haque, addressed the issue of career confusion, advising students to understand their uniqueness and aptitude.
“We are like fingerprints - no two are alike. Know your strengths, find opportunities that match your talents and be prepared for the tests and chances that will come your way,” he suggested.
Speaking on the role of online education offered by KU, Senior Producer at EMRC, KU, Dr Tariq Abdullah, highlighted the significance of platforms like SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA.
“Online education, especially through SWAYAM and SWAYAM PRABHA, offers flexibility and access to quality learning resources. It's an excellent opportunity for students to learn and grow beyond traditional classrooms,” he said, adding that technology has made education accessible to all, but awareness of these opportunities is key.
Principal, GDC Tangdhar, who inaugurated the session, Prof Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, emphasised the importance of vision and timely career guidance.
“Education extends beyond the classroom. It is about gaining the vision to navigate the challenges that lie ahead. A well-chosen career aligned with one's passion leads to fulfilment and success,” he reiterated, terming the session a significant milestone.
Discussing the preparation for the civil services examination, Block Development Officer (BDO), Karnah, Dr Irfan Ali Khan, stressed the need for discipline, persistence and a well-structured approach.
Manager, J&K Grameen Bank, Tangdhar, Kamaljeet Singh, offered crucial advice for banking exams, emphasising the importance of speed and accuracy.
Head, Department of Environmental Sciences, GDC, Tangdhar in his welcome address, encouraged students to aspire and work diligently towards their goals.
KU's Career Counsellor at SCGC, PRC, Mir Zubair Rashid, provided an overview of courses offered by the varsity at its main and satellite campuses besides discussing career opportunities both within and outside the university.
“From academia to the corporate world, the range of opportunities is vast, but success comes from identifying the right fit for your talents and aspirations,” he explained.
Yasir Badhana, an alum of the college, who successfully cleared the CDS Mains examination, shared his personal journey and the inspiration he found in the uniform of the Indian Army.
The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where students engaged with the speakers to seek clarifications on various aspects of career planning and competitive exams.
Faculty, Department of English, GDC, Tangdhar, Prof Sadaf Rouf, conducted the proceedings of the event while, Head, Department of History, Dr Bilal Ahmad Sheikh, GDC Tangdhar, proposed the formal vote of thanks.
