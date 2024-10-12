Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The State of Kuwait condemned the Israeli forces attack on the UN peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), said by the of Foreign Affairs.

KUWAIT - Kuwait's National Cybersecurity Center announced opening of registration for the Kuwait Hackathon 2024 competition, to be held on November 30.

KUWAIT - The Ministry of Interior, working with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has arrested two employees working at the trade department, the MoI announced.

WUXI, CHINA - During the International Skating Union (ISU) Junior Grand Prix in Wuxi, China, Kuwaiti Figure Skater and Winter Games club member Sama Jareq placed fourth in the seventh round.

BEIRUT - Israeli occupation air strikes on two regions in Lebanon killed nine people and wounded 28 others, according to the health authorities.

BEIRUT - Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati stated that the government's priority at this stage is to work towards a ceasefire, halt the aggression of the Israeli occupation.

CAIRO - Egypt and Sudan reiterated their unequivocal rejection of the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) for the Nile Basin, saying it does not comply with international law and relevant international conventions. (end) ibi